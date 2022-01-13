Driver, 78, dies in car and tractor crash at Auldearn
- Published
A 78-year-old man has died after his car was involved in a collision with a tractor on the A96 in the Highlands.
The crash happened at the village of Auldearn, near Nairn, at about 17:05 on Wednesday.
Police said the driver of the Mercedes A250 was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.
The road at the scene was closed for more than eight hours as officers carried out an investigation.
Police Scotland has appealed for information about the crash, particularly from those who may have seen either vehicle beforehand.
Sgt Ewan Calder said: "At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, following their tragic loss.
"As we continue our inquiries, we'd ask anyone with information or any potential dashcam footage to please come forward."