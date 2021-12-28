Man found dead in Glen Nevis on Christmas Day
Detectives have named a man who was found dead in Glen Nevis on Christmas Day.
The body of Stanley Stewart, 55, from the Falkirk area, was discovered by a member of the public at about 11:00 on Saturday.
Police Scotland said the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Det Insp Andrew Bilton, of South Highland CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Stewart's family at this difficult time.
"We are grateful to everyone who helped our inquiries following our earlier appeal for information."