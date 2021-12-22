Body found in search for missing hillwalker Stuart Baillie
Rescuers searching for a hillwalker who was reported missing in Glen Nevis say they have found a body.
Stuart Baillie, from Bo'ness, Falkirk, failed to return from the walk near Fort William on Monday.
He was last heard from at about 14:10 on the summit of Aonach Beag.
Police said formal identification was yet to take place, but Mr Baillie's family have been informed. There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
The Lochaber, Glencoe and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams were involved in the search, along with the Search and Rescue Dogs Association and a Coastguard helicopter.