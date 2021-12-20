BBC News

Scotland's stunning temperature inversion

Image source, NASA Worldview Snapshots
A Nasa satellite image of temperature inversion in Scotland on Saturday

Parts of Scotland experienced temperature inversions over the weekend.

A temperature inversion is where the temperature is warmer higher up - such as on a hill or mountain - than it is down at the bottom of a glen.

The colder air at lower level can trap mist and fog creating the impression of mountain summits floating above the clouds.

Nasa's Worldview Snapshots captured temperature inversion in Scotland from space on Saturday.

Back on Earth, walkers and climbers across Scotland captured stunning images of the weather.

Image source, Anne Potter
Anne Potter said: "My husband and I walked up Stobinian through the mist to be treated to these views. I have never had a day on the hill like this."
Image source, ScotlandsMountains/@steamingboots
A beautiful scene of temperature inversion in Knoydart.
Image source, Ian Kelt
Ian Kelt said: "We had an unforgettable walk on Dumyat near Stirling at sunset with a cloud inversion."
Image source, Phil Waite
Phil Waite, of Strathpeffer, said: "Temperature inversion in Glen Torridon from Sgurr Dubh looking toward Liathach and Beinn Eighe."
Image source, Gerry Thompson
Temperature inversion over Loch Lomond and Loch Long with views from Ben Narnain.
Image source, Peter Craig/@petercraig200
Liathach from Spidean Coire nan Clach on Saturday.
Image source, @SkittlezRH
A stunning image taken on the Quinag range in Sutherland.
Image source, Anthony Jackson
Anthony Jackson said of his image: "Santa Claus on the summit of Ben Vrackie above Pitlochry for a wonderful sunrise and temperature inversions."

