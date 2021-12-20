Scotland's stunning temperature inversion
- Published
Parts of Scotland experienced temperature inversions over the weekend.
A temperature inversion is where the temperature is warmer higher up - such as on a hill or mountain - than it is down at the bottom of a glen.
The colder air at lower level can trap mist and fog creating the impression of mountain summits floating above the clouds.
Nasa's Worldview Snapshots captured temperature inversion in Scotland from space on Saturday.
Back on Earth, walkers and climbers across Scotland captured stunning images of the weather.
All images are copyrighted.