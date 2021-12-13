Man who died after road crash named as Roddy McAllister
A man who died following a road crash near Tarbert in Argyll has been named as Roddy McAllister.
The 33-year-old, from Campbeltown, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A83, half a mile north of Tarbert.
Mr McAllister's family has described him as a "loving daddy and husband".
They said life would not be the same without him, adding: "We miss you so much already. Lots of love, from your loving family, wife and children."
The crash involved a black Seat Leon and happened at about 18:35 on Saturday.
A 30-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.
She is currently in a stable condition.
A five-year-old girl was also taken to hospital and released after treatment.
Sgt Nicola Taylor, of Police Scotland, said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remained ongoing and appealed for help from anyone information.