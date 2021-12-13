BBC News

Winds of up to 80mph cut power to 5,500 properties in the Highlands

Published
Image source, JASPERIMAGE
Image caption,
The roof of Dalneigh Primary in Inverness was damaged by high winds

Winds gusting to up to 80mph caused power cuts across the Highlands overnight.

Electricity company SSEN said its engineers had to restore supplies to 5,500 customers - 2,500 of them in the Gairloch and Aultbea areas.

In Inverness, part of the roof of Dalneigh Primary School was damaged by strong gusts.

The Met Office had issued a yellow "be aware" warning for high winds overnight Sunday into Monday.

SSEN said "As of 12:00, there are around 500 customers off-supply across the north of Scotland and we expect to restore all supplies by 5pm.

"We'd like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any disruption."

