Lorry driver accused of causing woman's death
A lorry driver is to stand trial charged with hitting and killing a nursery teacher who was walking on a pavement.
John O'Donnell, from Inverurie, allegedly struck Chloe Morrison with an unsecured part of his vehicle near Drumnadrochit on 25 October 2019.
Ms Morrison was 26 and lived in the village.
Mr O'Donnell, 52, has pled not guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
At a hearing, Lady Stacey fixed a trial due to begin on 8 August next year in Inverness.
The court heard that Mr O'Donnell was travelling from Kilmuir Cemetery on the Isle of Skye.
Prosecutors claim he unlocked and used outrigger legs on the loader of the HGV when he was not trained or licensed to do so.
The indictment alleges that during the journey from Skye he repeatedly failed to spot these parts were "insecure".
It said that on the A82 at Drumnadrochit, one of the legs was "protruding" and almost hit someone.
On the same road, it is claimed the part ended up locked in position and "fully extended" and that Ms Morrison was later struck and killed.