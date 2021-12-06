Omicron cases among Highland music event outbreak
The Omicron variant of Covd-19 has been identified among cases in a "significant outbreak" in Nairn, health officials have said.
NHS Highland said the cases were linked to a music event in the town's Royal British Legion on 27 November.
The health board said a small number of the people involved had tested positive for the new variant.
Anyone who attended the event is being urged to self-isolate and get in touch with the contact tracing team.
The total number of Omicron cases reported in Scotland rose to 48 at the weekend.
NHS Highland said enhanced contact tracing had been carried out following the outbreak.
The health board said: "We are working very closely with the staff at the Royal British Legion who have been supporting the outbreak investigation."
Royal British Legion Nairn said it had followed all Covid precautions and it had also limited numbers for the event.
A small number of Covid-19 cases has also closed ward 5a at Raigmore hospital to new admissions and visiting.
NHS Highland said all appropriate infection prevention and control measures were in place, and close contacts had been identified and given appropriate advice and support.