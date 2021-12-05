BBC News

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team battle heavy snow to help injured walker

Image source, Andy Waddington

Rescuers have battled heavy snow to stretcher an injured climber from a Highland mountain, amid warnings of avalanches in the area.

The man suffered a leg injury in an avalanche in the Cairngorms on Saturday.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said the climber was able to "self rescue" to the floor of Coire an t-Sneachda, where he met rescuers.

A video shows them dragging his stretcher to safety in deep snow.

They took him to a nearby ski area.

There have been three avalanches in the Cairngorms in the last 48 hours, according to the Scottish Avalanche Information Service.

It says there is a considerable risk of further avalanches in the area.

