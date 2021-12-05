Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team battle heavy snow to help injured walker
- Published
Rescuers have battled heavy snow to stretcher an injured climber from a Highland mountain, amid warnings of avalanches in the area.
The man suffered a leg injury in an avalanche in the Cairngorms on Saturday.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said the climber was able to "self rescue" to the floor of Coire an t-Sneachda, where he met rescuers.
A video shows them dragging his stretcher to safety in deep snow.
They took him to a nearby ski area.
CMRT call out for a male with a lower leg injury sustained during an avalanche. The climbers were able to self rescue down to the coire floor, they were met by the team and stretchered back to the ski area. Multiple reports of avalanches in Coire an t-Sneachda this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/AhCfd3G7nM— Cairngorm MRT (@cairngorm_mrt) December 4, 2021
There have been three avalanches in the Cairngorms in the last 48 hours, according to the Scottish Avalanche Information Service.
It says there is a considerable risk of further avalanches in the area.