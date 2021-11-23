Fundraising potential of Skye's Old Man of Storr
- Published
The popularity of one of Skye's best-known landmarks could generate money to invest back into the local area, according to a Highland Council report.
The Old Man of Storr is a pinnacle of rock on the Trotternish Ridge.
The council said it attracts 200,000 visitors a year, many of them from overseas, and is frequently used as a backdrop for wedding photographs.
Over the years, £2m has been committed to improving paths, building a new toilet and habitat restoration.
But the report to next week's meeting of the Isle of Skye and Raasay Committee said ways could be found to generate funds from the Old Man of Storr, with the money made put towards the continued maintenance of the area.
Among the ideas on raising income are electric vehicle charging points and an online shop selling gifts associated with the location.
The report said: "The impact of Covid-19 drove a marked increase in online shopping habits.
"Whilst it is hoped that such a global crisis will not be seen to the same scale again, adopting a digital presence is at once prudent and responsive to current consumer trends.
"Establishing an online shop also offers a digital 'shop window' for local craftspeople."
Before the Covid pandemic, the number of visitors flocking to Skye to see landmarks such as the Old Man of Storr, Fairy Pools and The Quiraing had grown dramatically over a period of 10 years.
The number of tourists had increased to an estimated 500,000 a year, putting pressure on some of the local infrastructure and leading to fresh investment in the car parks at the main attractions.
Skye has again proved to be a popular destination with holidaymakers this year.
Three years ago, plans to improve the infrastructure at two tourist destinations on Skye were given a £300,000 funding boost.
The Fairy Pools in Glen Brittle and the Quiraing ridge in the north of the island had been struggling to cope with a surge in visitor numbers.
Traffic jams and vehicles getting stuck in ditches had become commonplace in the area.
EU funding of £200,000 secured by Highland Council was put towards improving a car park at the Fairy Pools.
The Scottish government also put £100,000 towards creating a new car park at the Quiraing.