Scotland hit by second earthquake in a week with Highland tremor
- Published
Scotland has experienced its second earthquake in less than a week after the Highlands was hit by a tremor.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was registered just outside Roybridge, near Spean Bridge, at 09:29 on Friday.
The organisation said it had a depth of 7.5km (4.6 miles).
The survey said: "A small number of reports have been received by members of the public in Roybridge indicating they felt this event."
Friday's quake was the latest night-time tremor to hit the country.
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported by the BGS, just before 02:00 on Tuesday, with its epicentre at Achnamara, about 11 miles west of Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute, 88 miles north-west of Glasgow.
More than 30 people reported that they had felt the tremor, with reports coming from as far as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland. It also registered on all the seismographs across Ireland.
That quake happened 10km (6.2 miles) below the Earth's surface.
Data from the British Geological Survey shows that between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK every year, with tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude occurring on the mainland once every three years on average.
Why do earthquakes occur in Scotland?
Quakes are associated with a geological feature called a fault, which is a fracture or an area of fractures between two huge blocks of rock.
During an earthquake there is a sudden movement between these blocks, such as one slipping down or up against the other.
In Scotland, these faults can run for hundreds of miles.
According to BGS, most Scottish earthquakes occur in western Scotland with events felt in places such as Islay in the Inner Hebrides and also Fort William and, in November last year, in Glen Coe.
In the Highlands, one of the most active areas, seismic activity is related to what are known as the Highland Boundary Fault Zone, Great Glen Fault Zone, Strathconon Fault, Kinlochhourn Fault and the Loch Maree Fault.
The Great Glen Fault is probably the best known of the fault zones. At least 300 miles (483 km) in length it cuts diagonally across the Highlands from Inverness to Fort William and has its origins in events that happened about 400 million years ago.
It is home to the world-famous Loch Ness, just down the road from Inverness.