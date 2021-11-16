Police identify body found on mudflats at Dingwall
Police say they have identified a man whose body was found on mudflats in the Highlands.
The discovery was made near Dingwall's Ferry Road picnic area at about 11:50 on Sunday.
Police Scotland have not named the man and said his death continued to be treated as unexplained. Officers' inquiries are ongoing.
On Monday, police appealed for help in their efforts to identify the man.
