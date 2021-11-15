Body discovered on mudflats in unexplained death probe
Police have appealed for help to identify a man after his body was found on mudflats in the Highlands.
The discovery was made near Dingwall's Ferry Road picnic area at about 11:50 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said the man's death was being treated as unexplained.
He was described as being white, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in tall, aged 25 to 35, of athletic build with short, spiked ginger hair and short facial hair.
He was wearing a grey T-shirt with the logo Rainbows for Heroes, a black Trespass jacket, blue Under Armour jogging bottoms and black Skechers trainers.
Insp Richard Ross said: "Despite our inquiries so far, we have been unable to identify this man. We want to establish his identity in order to update his next of kin."
He urged anyone with information to contact police.