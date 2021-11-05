Covid in Scotland: Record daily cases for Western Isles
NHS Western Isles has apologised for not being able to keep up with demand for PCR tests after reporting a record number of Covid cases.
The health board said it had recorded 36 cases on Thursday - the highest daily case number on the islands since the start of the pandemic.
All the new cases are on the Isle of Lewis.
NHS Western Isles has requested a mobile testing unit from the mainland to help meet demand.
Chief executive Gordon Jamieson said: "I would like to apologise for the fact that people are waiting to get tests carried out.
"We are continuing to see unprecedented numbers of tests requests and that is causing a backlog.
"I can reassure you we are increasing local testing capacity."