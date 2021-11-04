Highland Council to hold 'watch at home' fireworks show
What has been dubbed Scotland's only local authority-run fireworks display this year is due to take place later on Friday.
The fireworks are to be set off from behind the walls of Inverness' Northern Meeting Park in a 10-minute display.
Highland Council has asked people not to gather near the park and to instead watch from their own homes.
But critics have said other authorities had cancelled for good reason because of concerns around Covid-19.
The display is to begin from 18:30.
This year's Bonfire Night comes after the introduction of new fireworks regulations in June.
On 5 November fireworks can be used from 18:00 until midnight.
Last month, Inverness' provost Helen Carmichael said Highland Council was delighted to be able to stage what it believed would be the only display of its kind in Scotland.
She said: "Everyone has had their own challenges over the last year, so we were really keen to do what we could to give people some normality and something to look forward to, but at the same time discouraging large groups of people to make their way to the city."
Inverness councillor Ron MacWilliam said while it would be "miserable to cancel yet another public event" holding a fireworks display did not make sense at this time.
He said: "It's going to be of no benefit to view in the distance the sky over the Northern Meeting Park lighting up.
"I don't understand why that would be a worthwhile public expenditure now."
High Life Highland is organising the event for Highland Council.