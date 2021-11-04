Woman and children, aged 2 and 5, in A86 crash
- Published
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after her car crashed on the A86 in the Highlands.
The 25-year-old was flown by an air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following Wednesday morning's crash near Moy Lodge at Loch Laggan.
Two passengers in the car, children aged two and five, were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as a precaution.
Police Scotland have appealed for information about the crash.
The A86 was closed for about eight hours at the junction with the A82 at Spean Bridge and at the junction with the A889 Laggan to allow for a police investigation.
Sgt Angus Macleod said: "This was a serious crash that occurred at a point in the day when there would have been commuters and delivery vehicles on the road.
"I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or have dashcam footage of the vehicle, on the A86 prior to the crash to get in touch with officers."