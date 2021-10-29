Wester Ross illegal fishing allegation probed
Marine Scotland is investigating allegations of illegal fishing activity in a restricted area off the Wester Ross coast.
It has been claimed a trawler was operating near the Isle of Longa last week in a protected herring spawning ground.
Scottish government directorate Marine Scotland has sent a ship and an aircraft to the area to investigate.
A spokeswoman said the case was still active.
She said: "The Scottish government's Marine Scotland directorate received reports of a possible incursion into a restricted area near Gairloch.
"Both marine and aerial surveillance assets were tasked to the area to investigate and we are not able to comment further as this is an active investigation."