Night rescue of walkers on snow-dusted Cairngorms
Mountain rescuers went to the aid of three hillwalkers on the Cairngorms' Lairig Ghru on Wednesday night.
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) said the group had become "challenged by their long day and deteriorating wintry weather".
Temperatures fell below freezing and fading light and snow hampered the walkers' navigation through the pass.
The 19-mile (30km) Lairig Ghru takes walkers from Deeside near Braemar to Speyside near Aviemore.
Completing the route through the mountain pass can take about 10 hours and involves an ascent to an altitude of more than 800m (2,625ft).
Following days of mild weather, temperatures have fallen to below freezing in the Cairngorms and the range has had a dusting of snow overnight.
CMRT said the walkers were found safe and "after a bit of rewarming were escorted off the hill by team members under a lovely bright moon".
Outdoors organisation Mountaineering Scotland has issued advice to walkers to prepare for the change to autumn walking conditions.
It said essential equipment included a headtorch and warm clothing.
Safety adviser Heather Morning, said: "Autumn is a cracking time of year to get out and enjoy the hills and mountains of Scotland, in all their dramatic colours and moods.
"But it's easy to get caught out as the weather cools and the nights draw in."