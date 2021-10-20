Injured kayaker rescued in white-water conditions
A kayaker had to be rescued after he was injured in white-water conditions on a Highlands river.
Inverness Coastguard helicopter and rescue team along with members of RNLI Loch Ness went to his aid.
The man, who had a suspected broken leg, had managed to get himself on to a rocky area on the River Moriston near Invermoriston.
He was winched onboard the helicopter and flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.
The rescue took place last Wednesday. Aberdeen Coastguard was alerted at about 18:00.
The coastguard said that due to the man's location next to fast-flowing water, "precision flying" was required by the crew.