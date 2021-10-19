Work on new station near Inverness Airport begins
- Published
Construction work has started at the site of a new railway station near Inverness Airport.
The two-platform station is being built at Dalcross on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
A footbridge with lifts, 10 electric vehicle charging points, parking for 64 cars and a park-and-ride facility also form part of the plan.
Network Rail said it expected the construction of the station to be completed in December next year.
Dalcross is part of Network Rail's wider station-building plans.
The company has a £10m project to reopen a station at Reston in Berwickshire on the East Coast Main Line in the Borders.
Work started in March on the new two-platform station and once completed it will feature 70 car parking spaces. Trains last stopped at Reston more than half a century ago.
In October last year, rail services returned to the Aberdeenshire town of Kintore for the first time in more than 50 years.
The original station opened in 1854 but closed in 1964.