Plan to make and export 'Hebridean Hydrogen'
- Published
A site for producing "green" hydrogen for export across the UK has been proposed for Lewis.
Western Isles Council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - said its Net Zero Energy Hub at Arnish Point would use wind and wave power in making the fuel.
The comhairle said the "Hebridean Hydrogen" would be exported via a new deep water port at Stornoway.
The development of the fuel project has secured support from the Scottish government and Scottish Futures Trust.
It is among initiatives to be included in the Scottish Futures Trust Green Growth Accelerator (GGA) programme. The comhairle can access to Scottish government funding to develop the hub and also potentially much larger sums of money in the future.
The hub near Stornoway would make hydrogen by electrolysis of water.
The comhairle said the electricity needed to do this would be supplied by a proposed array of offshore wind turbines and wave-power devices.
Comhairle leader Roddie Mackay said the local authority had an ambition to decarbonise the islands' local economy and society.
The hydrogen would be used on the Western Isles for heating homes and as fuel for transport, as well as being exported for use by shipping and festivals, according the comhairle.
A similar project has been proposed on the Cromarty Firth in the Highlands.
Making the fuel involves using a system called an electrolyser, which breaks water into hydrogen and oxygen.
The process requires large amounts of power. To make the hydrogen "green" - environmentally-friendly - the electricity needed is usually generated by wind or solar farms.