Vespa rider dies after crash on Highland road
- Published
A Vespa rider has died following a crash on the A836 in Caithness.
Police Scotland said the 69-year-old man's white scooter collided with another vehicle on the route between Thurso and Forss at about 09:40 on Wednesday.
They have appealed for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.
Sgt Ewan Calder said the force was seeking witnesses and sightings of the Vespa before the crash.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.