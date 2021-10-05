Nevis Range £4m revamp to create 50 jobs
- Published
A £4m revamp of Nevis Range Mountain Experience will lead to the creation of 50 new jobs at the site, according to its operators.
A 22-bedroom hotel and 24-berth bunkhouse are being constructed at the snowsports and mountain biking site near Fort William.
The revamp also includes a new bar and restaurant, bike shop and children's activity centre.
The facilities could be open by late November next year.
Development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise has invested £800,000 in the project.
Nevis Range managing director Chris O'Brien said: "The hotel and bunkhouse are being developed as a direct response to the wishes of our customers.
"We've carried out multiple surveys and our people have let us know that they want to see accommodation here on site at Nevis Range."
The resort, one of Scotland's five mountain snowsports centres, marked its 30th anniversary in December 2019.
Constructed on the mountain Aonach Mor, Nevis Range includes a gondola system used by snowsports enthusiasts, hillwalkers and other visitors.
In summer, it is the venue for the Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup.
Business at Nevis Range has been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the site, along with the other centres, was closed down for most of last year.
Last March, the operators of Nevis Range said the virus had presented them with the "biggest challenge" in the resort's history.