Car found in canal after Beauly 'targeted' hit-and-run
- Published
A car suspected to have been involved in a "targeted" hit-and-run during a disturbance in a Highlands village was later recovered from a canal by police.
Police said a number of people were involved in a disturbance at Beaufort Gardens in Beauly at about 19:45 on Saturday.
A 38-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car.
Police said a car entered the Caledonian Canal 10 (16km) miles away in Inverness at about 20:55.
Divers checked the vehicle and confirmed no-one was inside. It was recovered from the water near Muirtown Basin on Sunday morning.
Police Scotland, who have appealed for information, said it was treating the incidents in Beauly and Inverness as linked.
Det Sgt Louise Thewlis said: "Our investigation so far suggests this was a targeted incident and there was no threat to the wider public.
"I would urge anyone with information which could help our inquiries to get in touch."