Covid in Scotland: Finance Secretary Kate Forbes tests positive
- Published
Related Topics
Scotland's finance and economy secretary Kate Forbes is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP said the cold-like symptoms she had "weren't fun", but she was still able to continue working.
She said she was "incredibly relieved" to have been double vaccinated.
In a tweet, Ms Forbes said: "Fortunately (or unfortunately!) hybrid working allows me to still appear in parliament virtually."