Covid in Scotland: Warning after spike in isles Covid cases
- Published
NHS Western Isles has appealed to islanders to take infection control measures after a spike in Covid cases.
The health board reported 23 cases on Tuesday, with people across the islands chain affected.
Chief executive Gordon Jamieson said the isles were now "more than likely to breach" a total number of 200 new cases for September.
He said action was being taken to protect the most vulnerable in the islands' communities.
Nine of the 23 cases are on Barra and three on Lewis are linked to a care home. The other cases have been reported in South Uist and Benbecula.
Mr Jamieson said: "We are continuing our vaccination programme - first doses, second doses, booster vaccinations, and for a specific group of people, a third primary dose.
"It is important, to keep those who are vulnerable in our communities safe, that we continue to take precautions."