Renee MacRae murder accused injured in 'bizarre accident'
A man accused of murdering a mother and her young son in 1976 has been injured in a "bizarre accident" at home, the high court has heard.
William MacDowell, 79, is accused of killing Renee MacRae, 36, of Inverness, and three-year-old Andrew before allegedly dumping their bodies.
A hearing at the High Court in Glasgow was told he fell off a wall at his house and injured his neck.
Judge Lord Armstrong said the case would call again at court in two weeks.
Mr MacDowell, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, was not present for Tuesday's hearing after it was explained that he had been in hospital since last Monday.
His QC added that he "didn't think it was possible" for a trial date to be fixed.
Murray Macara QC said Mr MacDowell, of Penrith, Cumbria, had "suffered a bizarre accident".
Neck brace
He said: "He was sitting on a wall at the house he is living in and for some reason came off the wall, whether he lost consciousness or fell asleep.
"He fractured a vertebrae on his neck and remains in hospital.
"I spoke to him yesterday and he isn't being operated on but is in a neck brace and requires to wear a collar for six weeks."
Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC agreed with the defence motion to adjourn the hearing.
The two murder charges claim Mr MacDowell assaulted 36-year-old Mrs MacRae and Andrew "by means unknown" causing both injury resulting in their death on 12 November 1976.
Prosecutors allege he had previously shown "malice and ill will" towards the mother and son.
Mr MacDowell faces a separate charge of then attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
This includes a claim Mr MacDowell - then aged 35 - disposed of the bodies and personal effects.
It is also alleged he torched a BMW car, got rid of a boot hatch from a Volvo car and dumped a pushchair.
This was allegedly all done to conceal the murders in a bid to avoid arrest and prosecution.