Woman seriously hurt in Highland crash dies three weeks later
- Published
A woman has died in hospital more than three weeks after being seriously injured in a Highland road crash.
Valerie MacKinnon, 73, from Sleat, Isle of Skye, was a passenger in a Skoda Rapid which was involved in the accident on Saturday 22 August.
It collided with a Honda Jazz on the A87 between Balmacara and Kyle of Lochalsh at about 13:00.
The 58-year-old driver of the Honda and his 55-year-old female passenger were released from hospital after treatment.
Ms MacKinnon died at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on Wednesday.
Police are appealing for help from anyone with information about the crash who has not yet spoke to them.
Sergeant Ewan Calder said: "Our thoughts are with the family of Mrs MacKinnon at this time. Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in relation to this collision and would appeal to anyone who has not yet been spoken to get in touch with police."