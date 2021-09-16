Oil tanker crashes into car and building in village
An oil tanker has crashed into a car and then a building in a Highlands village.
Several fire appliances were sent to the scene in the centre of Beauly.
Two people were in the lorry's cab, and one was able to get out themselves while the other was helped by firefighters and treated by paramedics.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the crash happened at about 12:50 at The Square in Beauly's High Street.
The fire service said: "Operations control mobilised three appliances and specialist resources to the area where a tanker had collided with a vacant building."One casualty self-extricated from the vehicle and one casualty was removed from the vehicle and handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service."
Police Scotland said a car was struck before the tanker crashed into the shop.