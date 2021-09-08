Covid in Scotland: Dingwall Academy closes due to cases
One of the largest secondary schools in the Highlands is shutting due to the high number of staff having to self-isolate.
Highland Council said Dingwall Academy, which has 1,035 pupils on the school roll, had been affected by a "significant number" of Covid cases.
It said a group of staff members had been identified as close contacts.
A decision is due to be taken later on whether the school will be reopened on Thursday.
Highland Council said: "Letters were issued to parents earlier today and all necessary action has been taken at the school.
"Highland Council continues to work in partnership with NHS Highland's Health Protection Team."
Covid cases have been rising in the NHS Highland area in recent weeks. There were 276 cases reported on Tuesday and 30 people were in hospital.