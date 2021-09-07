Man killed his mother before hiding her body under rug
- Published
A man killed his 66-year-old mother before hiding her body under a rug.
Morag Carmichael was stabbed six times and struck with ornaments, a baseball bat and a saucepan at her home in Drumnadrochit on 7 December last year.
Neil Carmichael, 34, had faced a murder charge during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
But he was acquitted after prosecutors accepted he was not criminally responsible at the time due to a "drug induced" mental disorder.
Carmichael will remain at the State Hospital in Carstairs for treatment.
The court heard he had moved back to his parents' home after previously living in Aberdeen and Glasgow.
He had lost his job as a hotel kitchen porter in September 2020 as a result of the Covid pandemic.
His mood was "up and down" with his parents urging him to see a doctor, the court heard.
Mrs Carmichael was well-known locally for running a donkey sanctuary.
Her husband, Kenneth, was away at the time of the attack. When he returned home his son told him his mother was dead.
Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel told the court: "Kenneth thought something serious had happened and went around the house looking for Mrs Carmichael.
"He went into every room looking for her. He eventually found her under a rug just outside the back of the house and immediately dialled 999."
Attempts were made to save Mrs Carmichael, but she did not recover.
The court was told Carmichael had been known to take drugs - cannabis, Valium and amphetamine - since he was a teenager.
Judge Lord Doherty ordered Carmichael to remain at Carstairs on an interim compulsion order.
The case will call again in November in Edinburgh.