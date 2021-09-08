Call for Highland holiday lets to need planning permission
A council could use the planning system to control the number of homes being turned into short-term holiday lets in a part of the Cairngorms National Park.
Highland Council convener Bill Lobban said there had been a "massive increase" in short-term lets in Badenoch and Strathspey.
He said the situation had "severely affected" the local housing market.
Mr Lobban and other councillors said changing a dwelling to a short-term let should require planning permission.
This type of consent is currently not a requirement.
Councillors have been asked to vote on a draft proposal to set up a short-term let control area in Badenoch and Strathspey. The plan would need to be approved by the Scottish government before going ahead.
Mr Lobban said tourism was important to the Highlands, but there was an "over provision" of short-term lets in some places, including Badenoch and Strathspey.
He said this made it difficult for people living and working in the area to find homes. The councillor said it was likely there were similar problems in Lochaber and Skye.
Mr Lobban told BBC Radio Scotland: "We have a big problem in Badenoch and Strathspey due to the lack of housing. Many things that used to be permanent dwellings are turning into holiday lets, and that affects the housing market quite severely."
He said a shortage of housing was a factor behind businesses in the area struggling to find staff.
Under Mr Lobban's proposal, which is supported by the area's other councillors, a change of use of a property to a holiday let would require planning consent, with local people having a right to comment on the application.
'Magical place'
Daniel Cullen, of Iomairt an Eilein, a group campaigning on issues affecting young people in Skye, said action was also needed to tackle a shortage of homes on the island. Skye is also in the Highland Council region.
The Skye-born 32-year-old said he spent two years on the homeless list after returning to the isle to live and work.
He said, simply put, you cannot find a home to rent - "unless you are incredibly lucky and find some magical place nobody else has seen".
Mr Cullen said he knew of a situation where a student teacher had to stay in a caravan on a campsite until accommodation was found for them.
He said: "The reason they came here was because we needed teachers."
Mr Cullen said tourism was vital to Skye, but ways also had to be found to provide more homes - including social housing - for islanders and people moving the island.