Major search launched in Ballachulish for missing man
- Published
A major search is ongoing in the Ballachulish area after a Bathgate man disappeared overnight.
Patryck Lipinski is believed to have travelled there from his home in Bathgate, West Lothian, overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
The 21-year-old's car, a red Hyundai i20, was discovered in the Highland village on Sunday morning.
Coastguard, mountain rescue teams and local fire crews have joined police in the operation.
Mr Lipinski is described as being 6ft 3in tall and of slim build with short fair/blond hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and Adidas trainers.
Insp Judy Hill from Police Scotland said: "We are concerned for Patryck's welfare and we are working with partners from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue teams and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to carry out searches in the Ballachulish area.
"If you have information which could help , if you believe you may have seen him or if you could have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could show him or his car, please call 101."