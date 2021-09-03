Thousands expected at The Gathering in Inverness
- Published
One of the largest music events to be held in Scotland since the relaxation of Covid rules is to take place on Saturday.
About 6,000 people are expected to attend The Gathering at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness.
Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Organiser Dougie Brown said precautions had been taken and a full refund was available to anyone who had bought tickets but had since tested positive.
The one-day festival will feature performances by Peatbog Faeries, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Torridon and Skerryvore.
Wearing masks
Mr Brown said "We have made a lot of adaptions to the site including increasing the number of toilets, cleaning and hand sanitising. We are encouraging people to wear masks while queuing."
In May, Scotland's first outdoor live music festival since the end of the latest lockdown was held in the Highlands.
Up to 250 revellers attended the Capers in Cannich festival near Inverness.
Groups stayed in social bubbles in glamping tents with their own "gardens".
Festival-goers could also sit near the stage on straw bales, and order deliveries of food and drink to where they were using an app.
Vaccine passports
The Gathering takes place ahead of a vote at Holyrood on proposed new rules for large events.
On Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for vaccine passports to be required for entry to nightclubs and many large events in Scotland from the end of September.
The plans, which go before MSPs next week, would apply to indoor and outdoor events.
The first minister said the move was needed to help stem the recent surge in the number of cases in Scotland, which she described as "extremely concerning".