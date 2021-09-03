Outlander fans' concerns for future of old kirk
Fans of the Outlander books and TV series have expressed concerns about the future of one of Inverness' most historic buildings.
The local Church of Scotland presbytery has been asked if the Old High Church should be put up for sale.
The group, Inverness Outlanders, has an interest in the church due to its long history and a connection to 1746's Battle of Culloden.
The battle near Inverness features in the Outlander time-travel adventures.
Formal discussions on the future of the 1770s-built Old High Church have still to take place.
Jacobites who had fought for Bonnie Prince Charlie against a government army at Culloden, near Inverness, were said to have been executed in the graveyard of an early church on the site.
Caroline Keith, from Inverness Outlanders, said if the church was sold any new owner should be sympathetic to preserving the building and making it accessible to the public.
She said: "What happens to the church is a concern.
"It is an extremely historical building. It has got such a history through the centuries.
"It is one of the locations on our Outlander map and I know for many tour guides who do walking tours of the city it is always a highlight when talking about Inverness from medieval times right up to the present day."
Medieval kirk
The Church of Scotland said a union was formed between the city's Old High Church and St Stephen's Church in 2003 and the congregation had to decide which building they wanted to keep because it was "not financially viable" to maintain two kirks.
A spokesman said: "The final decision on the future of the Old High Church building lies with the Presbytery of Inverness, which has yet to formally address the issue and make an official decision."
The Old High Church was built using parts of a medieval kirk that had stood on the site.
The mound on which the church was constructed is believed to be the site where Irish missionary St Columba converted King Brude in 565.
The saint is also wrapped in the mythology of the Loch Ness Monster. An account of the missionary's life thought to have been written in the 7th Century tells of him encountering a strange beast in the River Ness.
Outlander follows the adventures of World War Two nurse Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan's 18th Century Jacobite Highlander Jamie Fraser.
It is based on the books of author Diana Gabaldon and broadcasts on Amazon Prime in the UK. Season six is due to air in 2022.