Women assaulted and dogs taken in 'targeted theft'
Two women have been assaulted and two dogs stolen in what police believe was a targeted incident in the Highlands.
One of the dogs - both described as pit bulls - was stolen in Gairloch and the other while it was being walked close to the village's harbour.
The two dogs are from the same property and the incidents happened a short time after each other at about 19:10 on Monday.
One of the dogs was later found about 60 miles (96km) away in Dingwall.
Police, who have appealed for information, said the dog was found a short distance from where a white Volkswagen Golf GTI, used in the thefts, was discovered abandoned in Dingwall's Achany Place.
The other dog remains missing.
Two men are being sought by police in connection with the incidents.
One is described as being white, in his 20s, with short light brown hair and wearing a black jumper and black shorts.
The other is described as being white, also in his 20s, with short brown hair and a slim build.
'Extremely shaken'
Det Insp Ross Hamill said: "Neither woman suffered any serious injuries during this incident, though they were both left extremely shaken.
"Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.
"Our investigation is at an early stage but it appears this was targeted attack aimed at stealing these dogs and not a random incident.
"Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3101 of 30 August, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
The incident follows dog thefts this year in Angus and Glasgow.
Two female springer spaniels were taken during a break-in at a property near Kirriemuir last month. They were later found tied to a fence outside a house in Dundee.
In April, a nine-week-old American Bulldog puppy was stolen from a house in Glasgow by masked men armed with knives in Glasgow's Pollok area.
The puppy was left outside a block of flats and reunited with its owners.