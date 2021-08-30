Water warning as reservoir levels hit 18-year low
Scottish Water has urged customers to help conserve supplies after levels at some reservoirs dropped to their lowest in 18 years.
The company said some parts of Scotland were experiencing their second driest summer in 160 years.
It said demand remained high at up to 100 million litres per day higher than average, after falling from a spike in demand during hot weather in July.
That month more than 30 water tankers were needed to supplement supplies.
Scottish Water said the need for tankers had reduced during August, but they continued to be used in some areas including Tighnabruaich in Argyll and Skye.
It added that weather forecasts suggested there might be some rain in September, but further dry weather in October and November.
Kes Juskowiak, Scottish Water's water operations general manager, said: "People might assume that, because we are at the end of summer, Scottish schools are back and there has been some heavy rain recently, there is no longer an issue with water supplies.
"That is absolutely not the case and maintaining normal supplies remains a massive challenge for us.
"We can't do anything about the low rainfall, but customers can continue to help us by using water efficiently."
In July, people watering plants and filling paddling pools pushed the demand for water by 200 million litres extra a day for about a week.
Hot weather and also increased tourist numbers were factors behind the spike in demand.