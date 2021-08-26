Boy, two, injured in Caithness crash dies in hospital
- Published
A two-year-old boy injured in a two-car crash in the Highlands on Sunday has died.
Iain Mackay, from Wick, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries.
He was a passenger in a blue Peugeot 208 involved in a collision with a blue Nissan Qashqai on the A99 at Occumster.
Two women in the Peugeot - the driver, 25, and a passenger, 26 - were taken to hospital in Aberdeen and the other driver, a woman, 44, to Inverness.
Police Scotland have appealed for information about the crash, which happened at about 16:45.
The road was closed for about eight hours to allow an investigation to take place.
Sgt David Miller said: "At this time, our thoughts are very much with Iain's family, following their unbearably tragic loss.
"Three women also sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to please assist our enquiries, as we work to establish the full circumstances.
"If you were in the area and may have seen either of the cars involved, or have possible dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please get in touch with police."