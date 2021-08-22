BBC News

In Pictures: Cyclists return for long-distance Loch Ness race

image sourceEtape Loch Ness
image captionCompetitors approach Urquhart Castle, on one of the most scenic spots along the 66-mile route

New course records have been set during the first cycle sportive event to take place in Scotland since the easing of Covid restrictions.

The 66-mile Etape Loch Ness was postponed three times since last April due to the pandemic.

But on Sunday new course records were set in both the men's and women's races.

Andy Cunningham, from Leeds, broke the male course record, completing the course in 2:42:57.

image sourceAirborne Lens
image captionAn aerial shot of the race taken along the banks of Loch Ness
image sourceEtape Loch Ness
image captionA lone piper provides some motivation for the cyclists
image sourceAirborne Lens
image captionA sell-out 4,300 cyclists signed up for the event

Catriona Lockie, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, broke the female course record, completing it in 2:54:59.

Both also took the male and female King of the Mountain titles for a section of the course, near Fort Augustus, which consists of a 4.8 mile (9km) climb to the top of the Glendoe summit.

Organisers said 4,300 cyclists signed up for the sell-out challenge.

Malcolm Sutherland, event director, congratulated everyone who took part in the event, which raised more than £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

image sourceEtape Loch Ness
image captionThe race was postponed three times since last April due to the Covid pandemic
image sourceEtape Loch Ness
image captionCompetitors cycle through Inverness with the city's castle in the background
image sourceEtape Loch Ness
image captionAndy Cunningham crossing the finish line
image sourceEtape Loch Ness
image captionRace winners Catriona Lockie and Andy Cunningham

