In Pictures: Cyclists return for long-distance Loch Ness race
- Published
New course records have been set during the first cycle sportive event to take place in Scotland since the easing of Covid restrictions.
The 66-mile Etape Loch Ness was postponed three times since last April due to the pandemic.
But on Sunday new course records were set in both the men's and women's races.
Andy Cunningham, from Leeds, broke the male course record, completing the course in 2:42:57.
Catriona Lockie, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, broke the female course record, completing it in 2:54:59.
Both also took the male and female King of the Mountain titles for a section of the course, near Fort Augustus, which consists of a 4.8 mile (9km) climb to the top of the Glendoe summit.
Organisers said 4,300 cyclists signed up for the sell-out challenge.
Malcolm Sutherland, event director, congratulated everyone who took part in the event, which raised more than £50,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
