Road closed after body found in car near Castletown
- Published
A man has been found dead after his car was discovered off the road near Castletown in the Highlands.
Police were called out to the car, which was off the B876, at about 08:40.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not yet been formally identified but police said the family of Scott Wares, 33, from Wick, who was reported missing on Wednesday, have been informed.
The road has been closed and diversions are in place.
Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.