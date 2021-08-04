Famous Commando Memorial set for improvement work
Scotland's famous Commando Memorial is set for almost £100,000 worth of improvement works.
The memorial was built at Spean Bridge near Fort William in the 1950s.
It is dedicated to Allied troops who trained for covert operations in the surrounding Lochaber hills and glens during World War Two.
It has also become a place of remembrance for Royal Marines who have served around the world since the end of the war.
Plans have been submitted with Highland Council to create an improved space in the site's memorial garden where tributes can be left.
