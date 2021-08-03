CalMac-chartered ship back in service after repair
- Published
A freight ferry that broke down a week after it was chartered by CalMac has been repaired.
The MV Arrow was brought in last month to provide additional overnight sailings on the Stornoway to Ullapool route for six weeks.
The move was to free up space on the crossing's MV Loch Seaforth ferry, particular during the busiest weeks of the summer tourist season.
CalMac said the Seatruck-operated Arrow had returned to service.
It has been chartered until 7 September and will carry out the Loch Seaforth's evening freight sailing six days a week.
This frees up the Loch Seaforth to deliver two additional passenger sailings per week.