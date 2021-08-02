Armed robbers targets Inverness shop twice in 12 hours
A shop in Inverness was targeted by an armed robber twice in the space of about 12 hours.
A man first attempted to rob Laidlaws on Bruce Gardens in Dalneigh just before 22:00 on Saturday.
He threatened a member of staff with a knife, but the worker fought him off and the thief fled.
Then, at about 11:45 on Sunday, a man armed with a knife and a stick stole about £200 from the cash till.
Police Scotland believes both incidents are linked, and has described them as "frightening ordeals" for staff.
The man in the first robbery was described as being about 6ft tall and of slim to medium build.
He was wearing a blue and black hooded jacket with a white logo on the rear and dark bottoms. He was also wearing blue latex style gloves and a face covering.
The man in Sunday's robbery was wearing a black hooded top with a large white Adidas logo on the front, blue jeans and dark trainers.
Det Sgt Joanna Macleod said: "These are unusual incidents for Inverness and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the man responsible."
She added: "While we are keeping an open mind, we are treating the incidents as linked."