Former monk Denis Alexander to be deported after child abuse sentencing
- Published
A former monk at a Catholic boarding school has been sentenced to four years and five months in prison for child sexual abuse.
Fr Denis Alexander, 85, pleaded guilty last month to two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices against two boys between 1973 and 1976.
The offences took place at the Fort Augustus Abbey school in the Highlands.
The Australian national's sentence was backdated to January 2017 so is spent and he is due to be deported.
Sentencing him at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Burns said the abuse of vulnerable young boys was in "flagrant disregard" of the principles and beliefs which Alexander was duty bound to follow as a Benedictine monk.
Alexander was first named as a paedophile by a BBC Scotland documentary in 2013.
One of his victims was Hugh Kennedy, now aged 58, who later told the BBC how he was beaten, groomed and sexually abused by Alexander.
Fort Augustus Abbey, at the southern end of Loch Ness, had been a monastery for more than 100 years.
The Benedictine monks who lived there operated a prestigious fee-paying Catholic boarding school, thought of one of the best in the country.
Alexander preyed on the children while teaching history and during yoga classes at the school.
'Gross abuse'
Lord Burns told him: "You have brought lasting shame on the order of which you were a member.
"You plead guilty to the sexual abuse of two young boys who were between 12 and 14 in 1973 until 1976. You were 37 to 40 years of age at the time."
"That abuse is aggravated by the age of your victims and position of trust and authority resulting from your status as a teacher and as a monk."
The judge added: "These vulnerable young boys were entrusted to your care and what you did was a gross abuse of the trust placed in you as a teacher."
Lord Burns backdated the sentence to 23 January 2017, when Alexander was placed in custody. The judge told him he would be subject to deportation.
Advocate depute Jane Farquharson QC told the court offences committed by Alexander were "a snapshot of what is believed to be wider, systemic abuse of children" within the school and its preparatory school, Carlekemp, also run by the Benedictine Order.
The prosecutor said the school was a subject of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry during 2019 and the English Benedictine Congregation accepted physical and sexual abuse of children took place. A sincere apology was tendered.
The court heard that one of Alexander's victims had told the headteacher, but the police did not become involved.
Alexander left the school during the 1970s and stopped being a practising Benedictine monk, but remained a priest and moved to Australia.
'Significant delays'
Ms Farquharson said: "He came to the attention of the police as a result of a BBC documentary screened in the summer of 2013 called Sins of Our Fathers that focused on life within both institutions."
The Crown Office requested his extradition in August 2016 and a warrant was issued by an Australian court in January the following year. But Alexander did not consent to his return to Scotland to face justice.
After further legal proceedings, he did not continue to fight the move and came back to the UK in January 2020.
Ms Farquharson said: "Significant delays were occasioned in bringing the accused to Scotland as a result of his opposition to the extradition process."
Defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif said: "He is sorry and he can do no more than he has done and that is to have pled guilty."
He said that Alexander had been in "a stressful working environment" at the time of the offending and worked long hours, seven days a week.
Alexander watched the sentencing proceedings via a video link to prison. He was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.