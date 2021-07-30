Scotswoman breaks Land's End-John O'Groats cycle record
Cyclist Christina Mackenzie has set a new women's record for completing the Land's End to John O'Groats route.
Mackenzie, from Lewis in the Western Isles, completed the 839-mile (1,350 km) journey in 51 hours, five minutes and 27 seconds.
Her time beat the previous record of 52 hours, 45 minutes and 11 seconds set by Lynne Taylor in October 2002.
Mackenzie's record attempt raised money for Alzheimer Scotland in memory of her mother Elizabeth.
Mrs Mackenzie, who had vascular dementia, died in July 2014.
Clàr #LEJOG ùr do @christina_mack!— Allan MacLeod (@BBC_Allan) July 30, 2021
A new Land’s End to John ‘o Groats record for Christina MacKenzie and the @Lejogmack crew!
pic.twitter.com/qCXHtBV5rd
Stirling-based Mackenzie, a swim development officer and has been cycling competitively since 2016, had planned to make the ride last year.
It was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.
She said: "Through lockdown, the training has kept me going and knowing you have something to aim for is great motivation."