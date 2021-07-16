First cruise ship since Covid set to visit Scotland
The first cruise ship to visit Scotland since the Covid pandemic is set to arrive in Lerwick Harbour next week.
It follows the Scottish government's lifting of a virus-related ban and the reopening of the country's ports to cruise ships on UK-only sailings.
Domestic voyages to and from English ports have been operating since mid-May.
Operated by Noble Caledonia, the MS Island Sky will berth at Victoria Pier on Monday with 66 passengers on board.
The vessel, which is operating at half its capacity, will complete a full circumnavigation of the UK, taking in some rarely visited and remote locations.
Mike Deegan, head of fleet operations for Noble Caledonia, said: "We are delighted to be re-affirming our strong connections with our friends in Scotland, a country we have visited regularly over the last 30 years.
"Our strict Covid-safe protocols, both on board and ashore, will ensure we shall visit with safety of local communities and those on-board paramount."
Last year was expected to be a record year for Shetland with about 100 visits booked.
But only two cruise ships docked in February before the pandemic forced Scotland into lockdown.
In the initial phase of restarting, passengers coming ashore at Lerwick are likely to travel in "bubbles" of up to 15. They will also observe all safety protocols, such as using face coverings and hand hygiene.
Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Captain Calum Grains, said: "We've been working through the many steps required with all interested parties to ensure that Covid measures are in place to protect everyone involved during cruise ship visits.
"These measures meet official requirements and complement the comprehensive steps taken by cruise operators which set some of the highest standards seen in the tourism industry."
Steve Matheson, Shetland Islands manager for VisitScotland, welcomed the return of cruise ships and said they would provide a financial boost for local bus operators, tour guides, attractions and retailers.