Seal selfie warning issued to loch visitors
Watersport visitors to a Highland loch are being warned to keep their distance from seals after a series of recent bids to take selfies.
In one case NatureScot said a paddleboarder was reported to have landed on a sandbank at Loch Fleet.
The agency said disturbing the mammals could lead to them becoming abandoned, stranded or orphaned.
The caution follows a surge in the use of paddleboards, canoes and kayaks on the loch since lockdown eased.
NatureScot said they may disturb seals more than motorised boats as they may be unaware of them until they are too close.
Adam Rose, the agency's Loch Fleet national nature reserve manager, said: "With the combination of summer holidays, good weather, lots of places to launch at Loch Fleet and the short distance to seal haul-out sites on the nature reserve, we're really concerned about how the seals could be affected.
"We all love to watch wildlife, but we also need to protect it. We're asking people to stay well clear of the seal haul-out sites."
Killer whales
Mr Rose said the best place to watch the seals is from the shore at the laybys near Skelbo Castle.
He added: "If you are out on the water then stay at least 150 metres away and if one or two heads come up, that means you're close enough.
"The tide and currents can be very strong on Loch Fleet, so take particular care if you're out on the water."
The agency said people are also rushing to see killer whales in the area may inadvertently flush seals into the water, if they are below or in front of them, and leave them with little chance of escape from the predator.
Loch Fleet, which sits between Golspie and Dornoch, is one of 194 designated areas around Scotland where seals regularly come ashore to rest, moult, breed and have pups.
Ben Ross, NatureScot's head of protected areas and nature reserves, said: "It is wonderful to the see people increasingly discovering, appreciating and enjoying nature as we emerge from the pandemic.
"It's everyone's responsibility to protect these amazing assets, and we'd like to thank the vast majority of our visitors for caring for and protecting the environment and respecting others' rights when they're out in the countryside.
"We've seen quite a difference so far this spring and summer, and encourage visitors to our nature reserves and to the countryside more widely to continue to play their part."