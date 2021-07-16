Cardiac patients 'prescribed' football training
By Iain MacInnes
BBC Scotland
- Published
Cardiac patients in the Highlands are being encouraged to play football as part of their rehabilitation.
The Inverness-based initiative is aimed at helping people recovering from heart attacks or surgery.
It is a collaboration between Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust, the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) and NHS Highland.
During the 13 week course, patients are helped with physical activity, diet and weight loss.
Describing how he fell ill more than three years ago, Gerry Murren told BBC Scotland News: "It was a big surprise, I didn't know what was happening to me at the time, severe chest pains, like a lorry was crushing me.
"I phoned 999 and within minutes the ambulance was at the door. I realised then what was happening."
His confidence suffered, especially when it came to exercise. After further cardiac problems last year, he was referred to the new programme by his cardiologist at NHS Highland, Prof Stephen Leslie.
'The power of football'
Prof Leslie said: "It's a shock to many people, cardiac conditions often come out of the blue. A lot of people really struggle to get back to a normal life.
"So anything that we can do to improve patient care and get people exercising and feeling healthy fitter is to be encouraged.
"What we want is people to exercise doing something that's fun and engaging."
Those on the course are given advice, exercise and some challenges, and their progress is checked each week.
Craig Masterton, from the ICT Community Trust who is one of the coaches, said the programme helped overcome the nervousness that cardiac patients often have about physical exertion.
"For us, to be able to see somebody come onto this course that's maybe not got the confidence to do things, and be able to provide and opportunity for them to safely take part in exercise and get back into activity is just amazing", he said.
"It shows the power of football and the good it can do in the community.
"It's people in a similar situation to them and the uniting aspects of football brings them all together as a group. That really works well."
Prof Ian Megson, from the University of the Highlands and Islands, said: "We are looking for real impact.
"So if this is a success we would look to spread it nationwide and to encourage other clubs to take this on across Scotland in the first instance, but hopefully further afield after that."
Participant Mr Murren said he was enjoying the new challenge.
"Working with the ball is a bit different from just having a brisk walk," he said. "The ball does make a difference."